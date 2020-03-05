fp-ts and Beautiful API Calls

Last time we visted fp-ts, we made concurrent API calls but didn't spend any time on error handling or keeping it DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself). Well we're a bit older and wiser now, and it's time to re-visit. Let's add some elegant error handling and tighten things up. Here's what we had last time:



const getUser = pipe ( httpGet ( ' https://reqres.in/api/users?page=1 ' ), TE . map ( x => x . data ), TE . chain (( str ) => pipe ( users . decode ( str ), E . mapLeft ( err => new Error ( String ( err ))), TE . fromEither ) ) ); const getAnswer = pipe ( TE . right ( " tim " ), TE . chain ( ans => pipe ( answer . decode ({ ans }), E . mapLeft ( err => new Error ( String ( err ))), TE . fromEither ) ) )

Bleh, there is a lot of duplication. Also our errors are going to be useless. If we run that the code above we get Error: [object Object] . What the heck is that? Completely useless, that's what. We can do better. First thing, let's make our error messages actually readable.



import { failure } from ' io-ts/lib/PathReporter ' const getAnswer = pipe ( TE . right ( " tim " ), TE . chain ( ans => pipe ( answer . decode ({ ans }), E . mapLeft ( err => new Error ( failure ( err ). join ( '

' ))), TE . fromEither ) ) )

The failure method from the io-ts PathReporter takes an array of ValidationError s and gives back a string. If we run this we get Error: Invalid value "tim" supplied to : { ans: number }/ans: number which is definitely a lot more helpful. Nice.

Ok, next up let's see what we can do to get rid of that gross duplication.



const decodeWith = < A > ( decoder : t . Decoder < unknown , A > ) => flow ( decoder . decode , E . mapLeft ( errors => new Error ( failure ( errors ). join ( '

' ))), TE . fromEither ) const getUser = pipe ( httpGet ( ' https://reqres.in/api/users?page=1 ' ), TE . map ( x => x . data ), TE . chain ( decodeWith ( users )) ); const getAnswer = pipe ( TE . right ({ ans : 42 }), TE . chain ( decodeWith ( answer )) )

Well that looks way better. decoder.decode takes an unknown and gives back an Either<Errors, A> which is perfect. But getUser is still pretty specific to that url and to that type which is uncomfortable. One more time:



const getFromUrl = < A > ( url : string , codec : t . Decoder < unknown , A > ) => pipe ( httpGet ( url ), TE . map ( x => x . data ), TE . chain ( decodeWith ( codec )) );

Aw yis. Now we can make any API call that we want and the response will be validated against our codec. We can even throw in a TE.mapLeft after httpGet if we want to do something fancy with errors thrown by axios.

Let's put it all together.



import axios , { AxiosResponse } from ' axios ' import { flatten , map } from ' fp-ts/lib/Array ' import * as TE from ' fp-ts/lib/TaskEither ' import * as E from ' fp-ts/lib/Either ' import * as T from ' fp-ts/lib/Task ' import { sequenceT } from ' fp-ts/lib/Apply ' import { pipe } from ' fp-ts/lib/pipeable ' import { flow } from ' fp-ts/lib/function ' import { failure } from ' io-ts/lib/PathReporter ' import * as t from ' io-ts ' //create a schema to load our user data into const users = t . type ({ data : t . array ( t . type ({ first_name : t . string })) }); type Users = t . TypeOf < typeof users > //schema to hold the deepest of answers const answer = t . type ({ ans : t . number }); //Convert our api call to a TaskEither const httpGet = ( url : string ) => TE . tryCatch < Error , AxiosResponse > ( () => axios . get ( url ), reason => new Error ( String ( reason )) ) //function to decode an unknown into an A const decodeWith = < A > ( decoder : t . Decoder < unknown , A > ) => flow ( decoder . decode , E . mapLeft ( errors => new Error ( failure ( errors ). join ( '

' ))), TE . fromEither ) //takes a url and a decoder and gives you back an Either<Error, A> const getFromUrl = < A > ( url : string , codec : t . Decoder < unknown , A > ) => pipe ( httpGet ( url ), TE . map ( x => x . data ), TE . chain ( decodeWith ( codec )) ); const getAnswer = pipe ( TE . right ({ ans : 42 }), TE . chain ( decodeWith ( answer )) ) const apiUrl = ( page : number ) => `https://reqres.in/api/users?page= ${ page } ` const smashUsersTogether = ( users1 : Users , users2 : Users ) => pipe ( flatten ([ users1 . data , users2 . data ]), map ( item => item . first_name )) const runProgram = pipe ( sequenceT ( TE . taskEither )( getAnswer , getFromUrl ( apiUrl ( 1 ), users ), getFromUrl ( apiUrl ( 2 ), users ) ), TE . fold ( ( errors ) => T . of ( errors . message ), ([ ans , users1 , users2 ]) => T . of ( smashUsersTogether ( users1 , users2 ). join ( " , " ) + `

The answer was ${ ans . ans } for all of you` ), ) )(); runProgram . then ( console . log )

George,Janet,Emma,Eve,Charles,Tracey,Michael,Lindsay,Tobias,Byron,George,Rachel The answer was 42 for all of you

And if we return erroneous data like:



const getAnswer = pipe ( TE . right ({ ans : " tim " }), TE . chain ( decodeWith ( answer )) )

we get



Invalid value "tim" supplied to : { ans: number }/ans: number

Damn that's pretty. With this pattern we can handle any API calls that:

Can error

Return something that needs validation

Run in sequence, in parallel or by themselves

with complete confidence that all of the edge cases are covered. Stay (type)safe out there!