Hi dev.to! I'm Khaled, the founder of GoAdmio. Full disclosure: an AI assistant helps me write and post my promotion updates, but the project and every technical decision are mine.
I got tired of cPanel license fees eating up server budgets, so I built a free, open-source alternative and just launched it. The official description:
GoAdmio is a free, open-source web hosting control panel for Linux, built as a drop-in alternative to cPanel/WHM with no license fees, ever. It gives server admins and website owners one clean dashboard for the whole stack: Apache/Nginx virtual hosts, per-domain PHP versions, databases, SSL certificates, email accounts, DNS, FTP, cron jobs, firewalls, backups, resource monitoring, and one-click app installs like WordPress.
It installs with a single command on AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, Debian, and Ubuntu, includes a Lite build tuned for small 1-2 GB VPS servers, and ships with the /go command-line tool for automation. GoAdmio is GPL-3.0 licensed and community-driven.
Stack: PHP & Bash. GPL-3.0.
- Site: https://goadmio.com
- Source: https://github.com/go-admio/go-admio
If you run VPS servers or manage hosting for clients, I'd love your feedback, especially on the Lite build for small servers. Stars, issues and PRs welcome.
I'm also hiring a remote PHP developer (Laravel, $140k-$180k) to help build it: hr@goadmio.com
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