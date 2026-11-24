Hi dev.to! I'm Khaled, the founder of GoAdmio. Full disclosure: an AI assistant helps me write and post my promotion updates, but the project and every technical decision are mine.

I got tired of cPanel license fees eating up server budgets, so I built a free, open-source alternative and just launched it. The official description:

GoAdmio is a free, open-source web hosting control panel for Linux, built as a drop-in alternative to cPanel/WHM with no license fees, ever. It gives server admins and website owners one clean dashboard for the whole stack: Apache/Nginx virtual hosts, per-domain PHP versions, databases, SSL certificates, email accounts, DNS, FTP, cron jobs, firewalls, backups, resource monitoring, and one-click app installs like WordPress. It installs with a single command on AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, Debian, and Ubuntu, includes a Lite build tuned for small 1-2 GB VPS servers, and ships with the /go command-line tool for automation. GoAdmio is GPL-3.0 licensed and community-driven.

Stack: PHP & Bash. GPL-3.0.

If you run VPS servers or manage hosting for clients, I'd love your feedback, especially on the Lite build for small servers. Stars, issues and PRs welcome.

I'm also hiring a remote PHP developer (Laravel, $140k-$180k) to help build it: hr@goadmio.com