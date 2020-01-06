If you're looking for a new theme to change up your code editor in the new year, I'm here to help! Check out a variety of stylish themes with unique color palettes—from sleek to snazzy to vibrant and everything in between—to see what works best for you. I've even included a few interesting icon packs to customize VS Code even more.
I've organized these VS Code themes into the following sections:
- Trending (1-20)
- Dark (21-30)
- Light (31-40)
- Colorful (41-50)
- Bonus: Icons (51-56)
To install a theme in VS Code, simply visit the marketplace and select the theme you would like to download. To switch between installed themes, open the command palette with
CMD/CTRL + SHIFT + P and type
Preferences: Color Theme. You can then browse through your themes in the menu.
Trending
Discover new trending themes for VS Code that are growing in popularity.
1. Radical
2. Gruvbox Material
3. Merko
4. Tokyo Night
5. Remedy
6. Minimal
7. Aurora X
8. Atlantic Night
9. Glass UI
10. A Touch of Lilac
11. FireFly Pro
12. ReUI
13. Slime
14. Signed Dark Pro
15. Ariake Dark
16. Snazzy Light
17. Spacegray
18. Celestial
19. Blueberry Dark
20. Bear
Dark
Do you prefer to work in the dark? Discover some of the best dark themes for VS Code.
You can also install all of these dark themes by installing our Best Dark Themes Pack.
21. One Dark Pro
22. Dracula Official
23. Nord
24. Palenight
25. One Monokai
26. Night Owl
27. Andromeda
28. Darcula
29. Horizon Theme
30. Cobalt2
Light
Want something lighter for you code editor? Check out these stylish light themes.
You can also install all of these light themes by installing our Best Light Themes Pack.
31. Atom One Light
32. Bluloco Light
33. Brackets Light Pro
34. Ysgrifennwr
35. NetBeans Light
36. Quiet Light
37. Hop Light
38. NotepadPlusPlus Remixed
39. GitHub Light
40. GitHub Plus
Colorful
Tired of monochromatic themes and dull color palettes? Add some color to your editor with these colorful themes.
You can also install all of these colorful themes by installing our Best Colorful Themes Pack.
41. Shades of Purple
42. SynthWave
43. Code Blue
44. Cyberpunk
45. LaserWave
46. Zeonica
47. Hipster
48. Wildberry
49. Qiita
50. Soft Era
Bonus: Icons
VS Code also lets you customize the icons in your editor. New icons will appear in the VS Code Side Bar to help you visualize different files and folders. You can install icon packs as you would other themes.
To change the icons in your editor, open the command palette with
CMD/CTRL + SHIFT + P and enter the command
Preferences: File Icon Theme. You can then browse your installed icon themes from the menu and preview them in real time.
51. Quill
52. Helium
53. Seedling
54. City Lights
55. Keen Neutral
56. Chalice
What's next?
Looking for even more themes? Try searching the VS Code marketplace and sorting by
Themes. Developers have created more than 2,500 themes that you can pick from to customize VS Code.
Want to create your own VS Code theme? Learn how to create an extension, customize VS Code's color palette, and push your project to the VS Code marketplace in our tutorial: Launch a product in the VS Code Marketplace in 30 minutes or less.
I love building tools that make developers happy. If you like this post, you should also check out my other projects:
Posted on by:
Geoff Stevens
building @ software.com
Discussion
Time to spend another 2+ hours for choosing themes!
hahhaha, that's time for happiness.
I can relate.
Great list! I think I must have used half of the dark ones at one point or another. If you like browsing the latest vscode themes you might like a site I've been working on: vscodethemes.com.
As you've found out, browsing themes from the marketplace is a bit of a pain. You need to click into each theme and hope the author provided a decent screenshot.
I wanted a more consistent way to browse, hope others enjoy it too :)
Your site looks beautiful and its functional. great work
Thanx for your work!
The site is very helpful Jordan. Thanks for sharing.
I've been looking for a dark low-contrast vscode theme, something not too harsh on my eyes yet beautiful.
Finally I published my own theme called Soft Colors:
marketplace.visualstudio.com/items...
I've tried thousands since I suck at development so I waste my time changing themes and my current is MOONLIGHT II but ROSE PINE is awesome too and more importantly super easy on the eyes.
MOONLIGHT
marketplace.visualstudio.com/items...
Rose Pine
marketplace.visualstudio.com/items...
Hi! I looked at these themes, cheers! 😉
Light:
Atom One Light Theme
Bluloco Light
Brackets Light Pro
NetBeans Light Theme
Quiet Light for VSC
Hop Light
NotepadPlusPlus Remixed Theme
GitHub Light
Dark:
GitHub Plus Theme
shameless plug marketplace.visualstudio.com/items...
thank you! went for aurora X.
Zeonica looks awesome. Thanks for sharing Geoff.
Hi, check out my theme G Dark Theme
I am such a visual person I am afraid to switch themes. I did about 3 months ago and it took me 1 month the remember what the new icons meant...lol
love this. I finally opted for Horizon theme.
As a big fan of themes, thank you🙂
Noah theme marketplace.visualstudio.com/items...
Thanks for sharing but I can't find any reason to replace Night Owl with anything else...it's the best!
I've been using "New Moon" for a long time! Great theme.
I've been using Cobalt2 for a year or so. Pretty easy on the eyes, with great contrast and colouring.
What is that font used it Horizon Theme? It looks great btw
very good, a new one that I really like to use is Arkhan Theme
Shameless plug :) marketplace.visualstudio.com/items...
It's theme night!
My favorite one is Material theme with icons. I use it almost since I got into VS Code.
VSCode default color scheme or bust.
Does anyone know what the name of this theme is? Thanks a lots.
dev-to-uploads.s3.amazonaws.com/i/...
I'm using RBE Matrix Skin Theme + Chalice and may not be good for you