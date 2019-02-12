Interoperability with non functional code using fp-ts

Sometimes you are forced to interoperate with code not written in a functional style, let's see how to deal with it.

Sentinels

Use case: an API that may fail and returns a special value of the codomain.

Example: Array.prototype.findIndex

Solution: Option



import { Option , none , some } from ' fp-ts/Option ' function findIndex < A > ( as : Array < A > , predicate : ( a : A ) => boolean ): Option < number > { const index = as . findIndex ( predicate ) return index === - 1 ? none : some ( index ) } Enter fullscreen mode Exit fullscreen mode

undefined and null

Use case: an API that may fail and returns undefined (or null ).

Example: Array.prototype.find

Solution: Option , fromNullable



import { Option , fromNullable } from ' fp-ts/Option ' function find < A > ( as : Array < A > , predicate : ( a : A ) => boolean ): Option < A > { return fromNullable ( as . find ( predicate )) } Enter fullscreen mode Exit fullscreen mode

Exceptions

Use case: an API that may throw.

Example: JSON.parse

Solution: Either , tryCatch



import { Either , tryCatch } from ' fp-ts/Either ' function parse ( s : string ): Either < Error , unknown > { return tryCatch ( () => JSON . parse ( s ), ( reason ) => new Error ( String ( reason )) ) } Enter fullscreen mode Exit fullscreen mode

Random values

Use case: an API that returns a non deterministic value.

Example: Math.random

Solution: IO



import { IO } from ' fp-ts/IO ' const random : IO < number > = () => Math . random () Enter fullscreen mode Exit fullscreen mode

Synchronous side effects

Use case: an API that reads and/or writes to a global state.

Example: localStorage.getItem

Solution: IO



import { Option , fromNullable } from ' fp-ts/Option ' import { IO } from ' fp-ts/IO ' function getItem ( key : string ): IO < Option < string >> { return () => fromNullable ( localStorage . getItem ( key )) } Enter fullscreen mode Exit fullscreen mode

Use case: an API that reads and/or writes to a global state and may throw.

Example: readFileSync

Solution: IOEither , tryCatch



import * as fs from ' fs ' import { IOEither , tryCatch } from ' fp-ts/IOEither ' function readFileSync ( path : string ): IOEither < Error , string > { return tryCatch ( () => fs . readFileSync ( path , ' utf8 ' ), ( reason ) => new Error ( String ( reason )) ) } Enter fullscreen mode Exit fullscreen mode

Asynchronous side effects

Use case: an API that performs an asynchronous computation.

Example: reading from standard input

Solution: Task



import { createInterface } from ' readline ' import { Task } from ' fp-ts/Task ' const read : Task < string > = () => new Promise < string > (( resolve ) => { const rl = createInterface ({ input : process . stdin , output : process . stdout }) rl . question ( '' , ( answer ) => { rl . close () resolve ( answer ) }) }) Enter fullscreen mode Exit fullscreen mode

Use case: an API that performs an asynchronous computation and may reject.

Example: fetch

Solution: TaskEither , tryCatch

