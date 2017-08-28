6 Months of Working Remotely Taught Me a Thing or Ten
Peter Anglea Aug 28, 2017
Six months ago, I started as a Senior Front-End Developer for Helix Education. Most of what I do now is identical to what I did for my past employer—making websites, writing code, collaborating with writers and designers, and all while navigating the choppy waters of higher education.
The only difference is that now I’m working remotely. In fact, I’m not even in the same time zone as most of my coworkers.
I wasn’t sure what to expect going into my first remote job. I did a lot of research before taking the plunge. Ultimately, though, I wasn’t sure if it would be as glamorous as others made it out to be, or if I would find it counterproductive to working, learning, and performing to the best of my abilities.
As it turns out, it’s a mixed bag. A lot of positives… and some negatives. If you’re a remote employee (or considering a remote job), here are my top ten tips that I’ve gleaned in the last six months.
1. Be as available as possible
This is probably the best piece of advice I received from a friend prior to starting my new job. Things move quickly back at the home office, and since you’re not there, there’s a built-in delay for someone wishing to communicate with you.
If it always takes hours for someone to get your ear for just a minute, you’ll build a reputation as someone who’s “never around”—even if only subconsciously—among your coworkers.
As a remote employee, you have to work harder at being available to avoid the impression that you’re never available.
Strive to build a reputation as someone who is quick to respond. Be eager to hear the latest developments on projects so that you’re never out of sync with everyone else in your office.
Sometimes there are time zones that separate you. I’m two hours ahead of the rest of my team. If it’s not possible to align your working hours with those of your team, make sure there’s a clear expectation for when you will be at your desk, and be there. Use your alone hour(s) to be as productive as you can be so that you can spend time communicating with others later. Speaking of communication…
2. Communicate clearly
You may find a majority of your communication happens over chat, Slack, HipChat, text messages, (GitHub commit messages?) and the like as opposed to face-to-face conversation. With non-verbals and facial expressions removed from the equation, miscommunication is just waiting to happen.
Until your coworkers get a chance to really know you, avoid sarcasm to prevent misunderstandings. Read what you write before you hit “Send” to make sure it can’t be easily misread in a different mood or tone of voice.
When talking via video conference, exercise brevity and conciseness with your words. The occasional “glitch” in the video can cause words to get cut off and can leave people confused or asking for clarification. Also, smile. It improves your face value.
3. Go out of your way to be human
Spend time getting to know your coworkers—especially if you’re coming into a new job with new people you’ve never met before. Don’t make every conversation just about work.
Ask your coworkers how they’re doing, what the weather is like, or what the mood in the office is like lately (without being too nosey). You won’t be around the office to hear the banter and water cooler conversations.
Unless you make a concerted effort to be a part of what’s going on, your coworkers’ birthdays will come and go, people will leave the company, important announcements will be made… and you’ll miss it all.
4. Offer praise and positive sentiments early and often
You will also need to go out of your way to foster a sense of teamwork. You won’t be around to share the little daily “wins” with the rest of the team, but having positive relationships with your coworkers is essential to being able to do your job well.
Some of your coworkers may not communicate with you very often; in those cases make sure what little they do hear from you is positive and optimistic. This all goes back to the fact that you need to work actively to shape others’ impressions of yourself. And no one like a Negative Nellie.
5. Create a comfortable space conducive to productivity
The idea of being able to work from your favorite coffee shop everyday is tempting to wannabe remote employees… but it’s also extremely impractical. I am three times as productive when I’m sitting at my normal desk at home (which incidentally lets me work on three times as many screens—laptop + 2 external). Get out every now and then for a change of scenery if it’s needed, but ultimately you’ll work best if you shun the nomadic life.
Also, don’t work out of your bedroom. You absolutely need to separate your work and personal lives (and taking a nap on your bed is just too tempting). If possible, have a dedicated space in your home where you can be productive, work undisturbed (especially important if you have kids… or an attention-starved kitten like I do), and leave at the end of the work day.
To keep from being too sedentary, I recommend getting an adjustable sitting/standing desk. I’ve also invested in a ball chair which helps me burn more calories, have better posture, and just keeps things more interesting overall.
6. Put your pants on
Another good piece of advice from another friend who has worked remotely for a long time (bonus tip: you can learn a lot by asking people their advice) is to get completely ready in the morning. Make your bed. Fix your hair. Get dressed (completely—yes, that means pants). Just because they might only see your face via video chat doesn’t mean you should get that comfortable.
You might consider holding yourself to the same dress standards as the others in the office — you don’t want to be known as “that guy who works in his pajamas all day.” Putting yourself together at the start of the day will put you in a productive mood and help you fight lazy tendencies from the get-go.
7. Go outside
Even if you enjoy the solitary life (I include myself here), resist the inevitable tendency to become a hermit. I realized there were some days I didn’t even go outside the house—not even once.
Go check your mail (I mean the physical mailbox… outside). Walk around the block on your lunch hour. And on the weekends, try to do something away from home, even if it’s running errands.
A quick, brisk walk and some sunshine will do wonders for your productivity, boost your mental health, and maybe get the creative juices flowing again when you’ve hit a wall.
On a related note, when you’re done working, leave work (and don’t come back if you can help it). It’s harder to “leave work at work” when “work” is just in the other room. But try not to return to your desk. At the end of the day, make a list of things you want to accomplish tomorrow, and then wait until tomorrow to do it. This is another reason why it’s ideal to have a dedicated space in your home just for your “office.”
8. Turn on your camera
You can’t foster the right kinds of relationships if you seclude yourself and only ever talk over the phone. People need to see your face to connect with you. A friend told me once that he can never get one of his remote employees to turn on his webcam for their team meetings. As a result, he has very little insight into this guy’s life.
9. Work on more than one project at a time
You read that right. It might sound counter-intuitive to “burn the candle from both ends,” so to speak, but when you work remotely, you can’t always get someone’s attention right away when you need a roadblock cleared. Always have something else you can work on while you’re waiting for a response from a teammate.
Communication is almost always slower when you’re remote — be forewarned and plan your work accordingly.
10. Take advantage of the perks… and be responsible
I won’t lie—there are a lot of perks to working from home. This isn’t a right, it’s a privilege. You’re saving time and money in ways that your commuting coworkers aren’t. So, don’t flaunt it (no one likes working with that person).
Use your extra time to your benefit and that of your company and coworkers. Since you don’t have to fight traffic for an hour every morning, you could choose to get that extra sleep if you need it—but then show up and work hard when you’re at your desk. You could also choose to use at least part of that time reading, listening to podcasts, or learning a new skill.
In conclusion…
Working remotely is a privilege. It isn’t always ideal, but it can be incredibly rewarding. Know the potential pitfalls and make a concerted effort to compensate for them. You will be more productive, have better relationships with your coworkers, and make your employer look great.
And for goodness sakes, put your pants on.
Thanks for reading! What are your best remote working tips? Leave a comment or follow me on Twitter at @peteranglea and start a conversation.
This is really great Peter. We're aspiring to be a remote organization and I'm going to pass this post around.
Great! A good remote experience doesn't happen by default. It takes active effort to reap the benefits. That's the TL;DR version. :)
Do you have any technical suggestions? Software, hardware, anything that makes things go more smoothly?
I'm not sure we use any software that you haven't heard of before. Having solid communication and project management tools are an imperative. We use HipChat (but Slack is great, too - probably better, IMO), GitHub, Zoom, Hangouts, etc. Been a while since I used Slack (my old job used it) but HipChat's integrated video call button is great. As a general rule, I opt for video call over audio only whenever possible. Being able to see who's currently online is also a must-have feature. Our PM tool is Workamajig, but for the purposes of being remote, any tool that can let you see the current status of any project, who's currently working on it, and any conversation threads surrounding it is a huge plus.
In short, any tool that enables and facilitates transparency, openness, and communication is worth your investment.
There are gimmicky tools/gadgets out there, too. Our office has one of those remote controlled robot-iPad-on-wheels things... but it doesn't get much use.
Yeah I don't think we plan on getting the iPad on wheels any time soon but I do want to put some effort into the little things that can make audio/video/connectivity better. We use Slack and are happy with the calling features. Slack also acquired Screenhero so I'm excited for some of those features to get more integrated.
The "robot-iPad-on-wheels" was actually a lifesaver for our company - we didn't have the discipline to avoid the water cooler conversations or instantaneous whiteboard sessions, so having the robot be able to 'overhear' the conversation was actually immensely helpful for the remote person.
There is any article about how dev.to team is currently organized?
I have been remote for a little over 4 years and I can say without hesitation that getting ready for the day -- ie. putting your pants on -- is probably the most important part of this list. I personally dress for work every day. When my day is over and I "go home," I change into other clothes just like I would coming in from the office. It definitely helps to separate your home and work life.
This is something that I started doing to work on personal projects at home. The process of getting ready also gives me time to wake up. Works pretty well for me, and it's nice to hear that it's a legitimate strategy.
I've been working from home for a little north of 12 years as a PSE at Red Hat and now a PE at Cisco (which is different from principal at Red Hat - PEs at Cisco are technical directors).
Out of all the things on the list, the put your pants on - that is to maintain your appearance and not slip into the "don't shave, don't shower, don't wear shoes" is #1*9000. Don't even think about working remote without instilling this as your #1 priority. Get monthly hair cuts. You know, all that hygiene stuff that is mandatory when working in an office? That goes fast in the first 3 months of working from home. Hold on to those habits - they take time to rebuild if you drop them.
Second priority is physical exercise. A membership at an indoor gym is 10 bucks a month, triggers the release of endorphins during exercise, and keeps you physically in shape and mentally healthy by reducing stress. It also gives you a chance 3-5 days a week to force yourself out of the home.
Third priority is not to isolate. Hang out with your friends. Spend time with family.
Forth priority is learn to unplug from work. Should be obvious but it is not.
If you are lucky enough to have an office to commute to 1 or 2 days a week, even if filled with sales people, I'd highly recommend it. I go into an office every Wednesday even though its a remote office (when I'm not traveling) to get out of the house, see what the traffic is like, and get away from the racket in my household. I don't get the benefit of having water-cooler with my coworkers, but at least there are other folks that i can speak with.
To all those building remote organizations, I'd recommend quarterly or bi-yearly 3 day events where you bring the staff together to plan the business / meet each other / boondongle / etc :) It is worth the budget. There are lots of risks if these 4 priorities are not enforced. Your employer won't enforce them, you have to do so.
Excellent! YES to all of this.
I've been working remotely for 4 years now and you summed it up perfectly. Every point you've made really does define what it takes to be a successful remote employee. It should go without saying, but putting pride into how you go about doing your work, communication, humanization, and professionalism are a must.
One simple rule that I recommend people starting to work remotely is - "Build your routines". It will be easier to preserve your discipline when you know how you start your day, when you're taking lunch break etc. Also remember to communicate when you're leaving or you won't be available. It is really annoying when you see on chat that somebody is available but he doesn't respond.
If you let you lead into the trap of being available as possible and on cam people will use it to bind you.
Synchronous communication is an issue of process.
Tools like Slack and Hangouts are the wrong way.
We use Slack but still guard against the synchronous expectation trap. We try to make most things async, but sync when it's convenient. We primarily treat GitHub issues as asynchronous. Tools-wise, what's your general alternative to Slack?
I will note that I am 100% off Slack, etc. in non-team settings like these big open source projects. I've found it wholly useless.
I think chats are nice sometimes.
I'm in the Reason and React-Native Discord channels and it's sometimes nice to get stuff explained so I can ask additional questions on the fly.
But my experience with chats at work was always that people went batshit crazy with them. Suddenly you had 20 messages in Slack, WhatsApp and SMS.
Often the problem was process based, like, when you have no process at all. Stuff getting tested in-production, customers getting mad, ops and PMs shitting their pants and calling for a dev to save their butt and getting angry because no-one is online.
I try to get most things done via email or issue trackers, people expect them to be slower than chats or messengers.
I heard that Automattic uses nice async tools, but I never investigated which, I just met an employee who told me about it.
The synchronous expectation trap is hard to get around especially in places that are new to remote working. Of course open communication about expected hours of availability can go a long way to alleviate this but everyone has to be open to compromise on that. The fact that your home is also your "work" should not lead to your supervisor/manager/lead/whatever assuming that you are available whenever they feel like it.
Yes it sucks if people call you at weekends or at night, but it also sucks if they want face-time in working hours, independent of the fact that I'm in office or not.
I mean I don't have a problem with 1-2h a week or a 1-2 day workshop every few months, but some people are just always behind your back :D
Thanks for the post.
I work at Elastic which is primarily a remote company.
These points are constantly reinforced at our company and part of our values.
Just because you are remote doesn't mean that you are alone.
All of us contribute to company values, culture and "hands-on-keyboard" work.
We value this privilege that our CEO has fostered and that's what makes us a Great company.
Great post! As expected everyone has personal preferences. For me a coffeeshop is my number one productivity boost as opposed to being at home.
My brain now knows that when I just paid $5 and setup my gear (macbook + keyboard + mouse = + Roost stand) on the table that I better make use of this time whereas at home it can be more tempting to procrastinate.
This could change if I had the luxury of a real home office of course. Keep experimenting and see what works for you would be my advice.
i got an offer for a remote job and this, nicely written, article will very likely influence my decision.
one question though.
how big was the team?
My immediate team is 5-6 people. They're all located on-site. But our company has offices in three major cities and several remote employees scattered across the US, so working collaboratively with people who are not in the same space as you is kind of part of the company culture. That said, parts of what I wrote could also apply to people who work with remote employees.
My dad worked remote for a while and the getting dressed for work thing was definitely one of the biggest for him. It helped him get into the work mode and get stuff done, like you said. Thanks for the tips!
Also. I expect pictures of your kitten with a future post. :)
Thanks, Ryan. I'll try to work in your request. ;)
Amazing post Peter. I've been working remotely for a little over 2 years now, you've covered this topic perfect with some brilliant tips.
Great write up Peter. As someone who eventually would like to work remotely, I'll have to keep this post close by for reference :D
I think the hardest part about remote work is the separation of space. Definitely second the idea that it helps so much to have the physical workspace different than home/not-work space.
good post.
I'm not sure if I agree with #6, but since I do agree with #7 I guess I have to agree with #6 as well. :O