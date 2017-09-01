loading...
FEED WEEK MONTH YEAR INFINITY LATEST
9 Projects you can do to become a Frontend Master in 2020

9 Projects you can do to become a Frontend Master in 2020

9 Projects you can do to become a Frontend Master in 2020
Simon Holdorf・
#react #vue #angular #javascript
chat
heart
7 min read
unseenwizzard profile

Learn git concepts, not commands

Nico Riedmann・

#git #tutorial #beginners
Reactions
chat
36 min read
emmabostian profile

101 Tips For Being A Great Programmer (& Human)

Emma Bostian ✨・

#career
Reactions
chat
13 min read
seattledataguy profile

The Interview Study Guide For Software Engineers

SeattleDataGuy・

#career #beginners #sql #python
Reactions
chat
12 min read
rainbow DEV logo

DEV is a community of
343,734 amazing humans who code.

Create your profile to customize your experience and get involved.

Sign In with Twitter Sign In with GitHub
We require social login to prevent abuse.
lydiahallie profile

🚀⚙️ JavaScript Visualized: the JavaScript Engine

Lydia Hallie・

#javascript #computerscience
Reactions
chat
5 min read
ananyaneogi profile

HTML can do that?

Ananya Neogi・

#webdev #html
Reactions
chat
2 min read
ananyaneogi profile

CSS can do that?

Ananya Neogi・

#webdev #css
Reactions
chat
3 min read
emmabostian profile

Regex Cheat Sheet

Emma Bostian ✨・

#javascript
Reactions
chat
4 min read
awwsmm profile

101 Bash Commands and Tips for Beginners to Experts

Andrew (he/him)・

#beginners #bash #linux #ubuntu
Reactions
chat
40 min read
mfarajewicz profile

6 GitHub Repos For Instant Knowledge Boost

Mirosław Farajewicz・

#webdev #beginners #career #javascript
Reactions
chat
4 min read
seattledataguy profile

10 Great Programming Projects to Improve Your Resume and Learn to Program

SeattleDataGuy・

#beginners #career #python #webdev
Reactions
chat
8 min read
macmacky profile

70 JavaScript Interview Questions

Mark A・

#javascript #webdev #career #tutorial
Reactions
chat
60 min read
santypk4 profile

Bulletproof node.js project architecture 🛡️

Sam Quinn・

#node #javascript #webdev #tutorial
Reactions
chat
11 min read
gajus profile

My favorite CSS hack

Gajus Kuizinas・

#css #webdev #javascript #html
Reactions
chat
1 min read
bosepchuk profile

29 Must Read Books For Programmers

Blaine Osepchuk・

#career #productivity #learning #effectiveness
Reactions
chat
7 min read
jsmanifest profile

22 Miraculous Tools for React Developers in 2019

jsmanifest・

#react #node #webdev #tools
Reactions
chat
13 min read
javinpaul profile

The 2020 Web Development (Frontend + Backend) RoadMap

javinpaul・

#beginners #webdev #career #javascript
Reactions
chat
15 min read
sobolevn profile

I am a mediocre developer

Nikita Sobolev・

#learning #career #beginners #productivity
Reactions
chat
6 min read
sahilrajput profile

Useful resources for programmers.

Sahil Rajput・

#programmers #useful #lists #resources
Reactions
chat
10 min read
daolf profile

The 25 most recommended programming books of all-time.

Pierre ・

#books #beginners #career #programming
Reactions
chat
19 min read
kenbellows profile

Stop using so many divs! An intro to semantic HTML

Ken Bellows・

#html #webdev #semantic #beginners
Reactions
chat
12 min read
carlillo profile

Do you want to be a Top Developer? You Must Build Things! - 7 Apps to Build

Carlos Caballero・

#carrer #beginners #motivation #programming
Reactions
chat
7 min read
saeeddev profile

5 Absolutely FREE Projects YOU should do to become a Full Stack SUPERMAN/SUPERWOMAN before the 2020 ends !!!

Saeed Ahmad・

#webdev #career #beginners
Reactions
chat
2 min read
taillogs profile

The Best Book to Read as a Developer

Ryland G・

#javascript #webdev #beginners #career
Reactions
chat
4 min read
awwsmm profile

20 Most-Recommended Books for Software Developers

Andrew (he/him)・

#books #career #beginners
Reactions
chat
19 min read
mibzman profile

100+ Project Ideas

Sam Borick・

#beginners #codenewbie #career #motivation
Reactions
chat
13 min read
aspittel profile

A Complete Beginner's Guide to React

Ali Spittel・

#beginners #react #javascript #frontend
Reactions
chat
15 min read
lydiahallie profile

✨♻️ JavaScript Visualized: Event Loop

Lydia Hallie・

#javascript
Reactions
chat
4 min read
emmabostian profile

10 HTML Elements You Didn't Know You Needed

Emma Bostian ✨・

#html
Reactions
chat
4 min read
cybercountess profile

#showdev25 Days of CSS Animations: Teaching Myself CSS through Motion Design.

Tee Diang・

#webdev #codepen #showdev #css
Reactions
chat
8 min read
duomly profile

13 useful JavaScript array tips and tricks you should know

Duomly・

#javascript #beginners #webdev #programming
Reactions
chat
5 min read
maxpou profile

Git: Cheat Sheet (advanced)

Maxence Poutord・

#git #cheatsheet
Reactions
chat
3 min read
lydiahallie profile

🎉👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 JavaScript Visualized: Prototypal Inheritance

Lydia Hallie・

#javascript #computerscience #webdev
Reactions
chat
5 min read
appjetty profile

Magento Mobile App Builder

Maulik Shah・

#magento #magentomobileapp #mobile #magentoapp
Reactions
2 min read
appjetty profile

Best Odoo Ecommerce & Business Themes of 2017

Maulik Shah・

#odoo #webdev #theme #php
Reactions
chat
4 min read
loading...